Exclusive video show arrest of murder-suicide suspect

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
by Lexi Perry, Producer
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Update:  Exclusive video shows the moment an accused killer was arrested while in the hospital.

Body camera footage released by the Coeur d'Alene Police Department Friday shows officers handcuff 61-year-old Steven Denson following a confusing and non-cooperative conversation on January 25th.

Denson was accused of killing his ex-fiance, 37-year-old Kelly Pease, on March 8th. Denson's body was found a little over 24-hours later with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

A candlelight vigil is being held for Pease Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kootenai Medical Center.

Previous Coverage: Coeur d'Alene Police tell KHQ that murder suspect Steven Denson has been found dead, reportedly of a self inflicted gunshot, near Hauser, ID Thursday afternoon.

An alert citizen reported seeing Denson's white Nissan Pathfinder west of Rathdrum, and a Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy quickly located the vehicle on N Bruss Rd. 

When multiple officers had arrived at the scene, they approached the vehicle to find Denson dead inside. 

Detectives are processing the scene and collecting evidence. 

This is still an active investigation.

Coeur d'Alene Police have identified 61-year-old Steven T. Denson as the suspect in the death of woman found shot in the head in her car at the Kootenai Health Campus Wednesday afternoon. Denson is believed to be armed and dangerous, so if you see him, contact police immediately.

A warrant has been issued for Denson’s arrest, charging him with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Kelly A. Pease of Coeur d’Alene. Denson was recently involved in a relationship with Pease.

Denson is a 61 year old white male from Post Falls.  He is 6’00” tall and weighs approximately 225 lbs with grey hair and hazel colored eyes.  Denson was last seen driving a 2000 white Nissan Pathfinder with Washington State license plate AVA9015.  

Anyone with information on Denson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department immediately.  Denson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Denson is no stranger to law enforcement. His most recent arrest from last month includes Violating a No Contact Order, about a week and half after being arrested for Attempted Strangulation and Domestic Violence in January. 

In 2014, Denson was also arrested for Unlawful Possession by a Convicted Felon. 

Pease made several Facebook posts recently referencing wanting to leave the abusive relationship she was in. 



Coeur d'Alene Police report the woman found dead outside of Kootenai Health Wednesday afternoon was shot in the head. 

Officers responded to the north parking lot of the campus around 2:45 p.m. The woman was found in her car by a hospital employee who immediately started life saving measures, but was unsuccessful as it became evident the woman was dead.

Initial information indicates the woman was shot in the head and that that wound does not appear self-inflicted. Detectives remained on the scene gathering evidence.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Police are on scene at Kootenai Health where they say a woman was found dead on the hospital's campus.

The body was found Wednesday afternoon. Officers are still working to figure out how the woman died.

Investigators are still on scene gathering evidence and information.

The hospital remains open Wednesday.

As soon as we have more information, we will update this story.

    •   