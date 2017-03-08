One hospitalized after 3-car collision on South Hill

One person is in the hospital after a three car crash on Spokane's South Hill Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of 29th and Pittsburg. One driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after emergency crews used extrication tools to free the driver from their car.

No other injuries were reported.

Eastbound lanes of 29th were closed while officers were on scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.