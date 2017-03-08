Parking lot worker finds camera outside Spokane Arena

Tom Peacock may not be the most popular person when you’re looking for a parking spot downtown.

“I have to go through all the lots and do a few different things,” Peacock said.

Peacock works for Republic Parking and has stories to tell.

A little over a week ago, Peacock was checking one of the lots near the Spokane Arena, after the Blake Shelton concert, when something caught his eye.

“And I thought ‘Well what is that?’ And it wasn’t trash and I get up to that and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, it’s somebody’s camera’.” Peacock said.

He says no one was around to claim it, so he switched it on. Peacock says he found old family photos, a wedding, cats, dogs, and video from the concert.

This hits home for Peacock who loves photography.

“They're my babies, every picture I take there's a reason I take it, some may turn out garbage and then I'll delete them, but until I get to that point they're my babies and until I make that decision it's time for them to go,” he said.

As we grow out of the hand-held camera era and use our cellphones to take photos. We still have the need to capture moments and memories.

Peacock hopes the family sees the story, recognize the pictures, and retrieve the camera.

“There’s more to getting this back than returning somebody’s physical property. I consider it my responsibility to get it back to the owner,” Peacock said.

Minutes after airing this story, KHQ received a lead on who the camera belongs to. We're working to connect Peacock with the rightful owners right now.