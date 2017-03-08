Man claiming to have heart attack tries to go inside elderly woman’s home

Teri McGinnis’ mother is 82-years-old.

She suffers from CO2 Retention, which makes her loopy and confused.

So you can imagine how worried McGinnis was when she found out that someone tried to con her mother into letting him inside her home.

“She doesn't remember everything,” said McGinnis. “Well luckily for us, thank God, my mom says 'No, you can sit on my porch and I'll call 911 for you.'”

McGinnis is talking about an incident that happened at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

She says the man claimed to be having a heart attack and needed to go inside. When McGinnis’ mother didn’t let him in, he took off, according to McGinnis.

“The dispatcher didn't say anyone was coming,” said McGinnis. “This seems like a danger to the community so something needs to happen.”

McGinnis says when she went to her mother’s home near Hayes Park, her neighbors warned that the same man tried using other tactics to get inside their homes.

McGinnis doesn’t understand why police did not respond, especially if someone really was suffering from a heart attack.

Because she feels like no one is helping, McGinnis wants her mother's neighbors to be aware that this is happening so they can look out for each other.