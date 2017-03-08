Two Lewiston men arrested with $14,000 worth of drugs

Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday after Lewiston Police detectives served a search warrant and found them in possession of nearly $8,000 worth of methamphetamine and $6,300 worth of heroin.

Kyle Seidel, 31, of Lewiston, and Andrew Byers, 27, of Clarkston, were arrested around 5 p.m. by detectives at Seidel's home in the 3400 block of 8th St. Seidel was in possession of more than an ounce of heroin and nearly half a pound of meth. He was also arrested on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Byers was at the house with Seidel and was initially arrested on an outstanding warrant, but officers found about six grams of heroin on Byers, as well as $1,000 cash.

Police searched Seidel's and Byers' vehicles and more than half a pound of methamphetamine was recovered from Byers' car. Each man also had a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his car.

The search warrant at Seidel's house was the result of an ongoing investigation by Lewiston Police detectives working with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force and the Lewiston Police K9 Unit.