Vacant house fire in Spokane Valley ruled suspicious

Wednesday evening Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a reported house fire a 7222 E. Boone Ave. Crews arrived at a vacant single story house just after 5 p.m. and found smoke coming from the eaves of the house.

Firefighters called for more units to respond and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being ruled suspicious. There was no power or natural gas connected to the home, which has been vacant for a number of years. Damage to the house was primarily contained to the kitchen and crawl space of the house. There is no estimated cost of that damage.

Firefighters say this isn't the first time the vacant house has caught fire. Spokane Valley firefighters say they also responded to garage fire at the house in the past.