Hawaii is 1st state to sue over new travel ban

Hawaii is 1st state to sue over new travel ban

HONOLULU -

The state of Hawaii has become the first state to sue to stop President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
    
Attorneys for the state filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Honolulu. The state had previously sued over Trump's initial travel ban, but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country.
    
Hawaii gave notice Tuesday night that it intended to file an amended lawsuit to cover the new ban, which plans to goes into effect March 16.
    
The revised executive order bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn't apply to travelers who already have visas.
    
Hawaii's lawsuit says the order will harm Hawaii's Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

  • Spokane mom's warning after strange child luring attempt

    •   