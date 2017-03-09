North Idaho College issues statement on murder of nursing studen - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

North Idaho College issues statement on murder of nursing student; Hunt for suspect continues

PHOTO: Facebook PHOTO: Facebook
Suspect Steven Denson Suspect Steven Denson
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

As police search for 61-year-old Steven Denson, the man they believed murdered 37-year-old Kelly Pease, North Idaho College issued a statement on the murder of Pease. 

Pease was a nursing student at the school, and after learning of her death, NIC issued the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the death of one our students. Information about yesterday’s tragic and public death of Kelly Pease that occurred on the Kootenai Health campus has already touched many of our students and faculty, especially within the Nursing and Science divisions. Several of our students and staff were on the Kootenai Health campus when yesterday’s events unfolded.
 
NIC is a very close knit family and the loss of Kelly who had dedicated herself to the nursing profession to care and provide comfort for others is devastating. I ask that you look out for one another during this time of loss. 
 
Our NIC Crisis Response Unit has been activated. This team consists of skilled, trained, and kindhearted people who assemble to respond during times of trauma and need at NIC. The CRU is available for students or employees experiencing grief from this news. If you need assistance or know of someone needing support, please contact Tim Gerlitz at (208) 769-7794 or tim.gerlitz@nic.edu.
 
- Rick MacLennan

The suspect in this case is currently being sought out by police. He is considered armed and dangerous, but law enforcement does not believe he is in any way a threat to North Idaho College because it does not appear to be a random act of violence, nor does the crime have any connection to NIC other than the victim. For more information on the suspect, vehicle, and the incident, visit KHQ Story or CDA Police Department Facebook. "

Coeur d'Alene Police have identified 61-year-old Steven T. Denson as the suspect in the death of woman found shot in the head in her car at the Kootenai Health Campus Wednesday afternoon. Denson is believed to be armed and dangerous, so if you see him, contact police immediately.

