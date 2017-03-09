Rock slide shuts down Highway 971 near Chelan

A rock slide is blocking Highway 971 (S. Lakeshore Road) in Chelan and officials expect the highway to be closed for several days.

The rock slide happened Wednesday evening about five miles west of Chelan. No injuries have been reported.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has the road closed between milepost 9 and milepost 11. WSDOT anticipates the road will be closed for several days as the slide is estimated to be about 30 feet deep.