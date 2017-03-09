Resources for anyone caught up in an abusive relationship - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Resources for anyone caught up in an abusive relationship

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The writing was on Kelly Pease's Facebook wall for quite some time. She posted several references to being in an abusive relationship and wanting to leave. 

On Wednesday, she was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police are currently looking for her ex-fiance, 61-year-old Steven Denson, as the prime suspect in her murder. Denson has a history of domestic violence, including an arrest for Attempted Strangulation back in January. 

It is very clear from the postings on Facebook that Pease felt like she was in danger and was looking for a way out. 

There are so many women in the same position Pease found herself in and we want to make sure they have every available resource at their disposal to not give them options, but also the power to leave and leave safely. 

The YWCA offers help with domestic violence victims through various resources. 

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or has a friend experiencing domestic violence can call the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 509-326-CALL (2255). 

Support teams are also able to provide help creating a safety plan for your specific situation. You can call the YWCA's counseling center at 509-789-9297 to schedule a one-on-one appointment. 

Other resources include: 

For more information, CLICK HERE. 

And tonight on KHQ Local News, we'll have our Connect Center staffed with experts who can help answer your questions surrounding domestic violence. 

As for the man suspected of murdering Kelly Pease, if you see 61-year-old Steven Denson, please call 911 immediately. 

Denson is a 61 year old white male from Post Falls.  He is 6’00” tall and weighs approximately 225 lbs with grey hair and hazel colored eyes.  Denson was last seen driving a 2000 white Nissan Pathfinder with Washington State license plate AVA9015.  

    •   