Man steps in front of cement truck on I-90 off-ramp in downtown Spokane

39-year-old Gary A Patterson from Colville suffered non-life threatening injuries on Thursday after officials say he stepped in front of a cement truck in downtown Spokane.

Troopers say Patterson walked in front of the truck on the westbound I-90 off-ramp at Division. His injuries are not life-threatening and the driver, 58-year-old Gary L Davis will not be cited.

One lane on the off-ramp was blocked for a short time.