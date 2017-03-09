No contact order outlines murder suspect Steven Denson's January strangulation arrest

Coeur d'Alene Police are searching for 61-year-old Steven Denson, who they believed shot and killed his ex-fiance, Kelly Pease, on Wednesday.

Denson has a history of domestic violence that most recently included being arrested for strangling Pease back on January 23, 2017.

Court documents in a No Contact Order detail the events that led to Denson's arrest the next day.

Coeur d'Alene Police were called to Pease's house in the early morning hours of January 23, 2017. When officers arrived, Denson had just left and Pease was at a neighbor's house, still scared and visibly shaken up, according to officers.

Pease told police that night that she and Denson were in the process of separating and Denson had come over to get some of his things. According to court documents, Denson told Pease he was going to stay the night and unsuccessfully tried to convince her to get back together. When she refused, Pease told police Denson became physical with her.

Pease said Denson held her down by her hair, threatening to hit her, then grabbed her by her throat with both hands and squeezed. Pease told officers Denson pulled her pants down and pressed his fist against her private parts while making racist comments. As Pease tried to grab her keys to leave, she told officers Denson grabbed an unknown pointed object and stabbed her in her side. The damage was superficial and the penetration was not deep, according to Pease.

Pease said Denson then let go of her and said, "You're not worth it," before throwing her down on the bed.

Denson then destroyed Pease's cell phone, stole $120 and left. Pease went next door to call the police.

Court documents show Pease refused medical attention that night and was given a domestic violence pamphlet.

Officers asked Pease if she might know where Denson was, and she gave them two possible options that included a home and his place of employment. Officers checked the two locations but did not locate Denson.

Officers followed up with Pease later that night and she told them Denson had come back twice since the attack, once to drop off her keys and another time to pick up prescriptions. By that time, Pease had changed the locks and left Denson's medication on the front porch.

Officer following up on the investigation found that Denson had checked himself into the Kootenai Medical Center on an unrelated health issue. An officer and a detective went to Denson's room at the hospital to talk with him about the incident.

Denson told police he and Pease got into a "disagreement" and said he "didn't know" if he had put his hands on her and later sated it was "possible" that he did.

Police told Denson they had probably cause to arrest him, to which he stated, "Go ahead."

After learning Denson was about to be released from the hospital, police waited outside for about an hour until he came out and then arrested him for Attempted Strangulation, Malicious Injury, Petit Theft, and Domestic Battery.

Two days later at his court appearance, the prosecution recommended a $50,000 bond and a no contact order. Judge Eckhart issued the no contact order that stated Denson was not allowed within 300 feet of Pease, her property, home, workplace or school. Denson said he understood the order and bond was set at $10,000.

Denson violated that no contact order nine days later and was arrested.

41 days later, Pease was found dead in a car at the Kootenai Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the head, and police have launched a manhunt to find the prime suspect - Steven Denson.

If you know where Steven Denson is, please call 911 immediately.