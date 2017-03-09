Mad Minute stories for Thursday, March 9th

BEAUMONT, Calif. (AP) -- It was one of the more unusual calls the California Highway Patrol has received: Someone reported seeing a cow trying to climb out of a small car parked alongside an interstate.

Officers responding Saturday along a mountain pass in Southern California's Riverside County discovered a calf trying to escape from a Honda Civic's open trunk.

Another calf was crammed into the floor of the backseat. Both calves' hooves were tied.

Investigators say the driver was nowhere to be found. The car is registered to an address in Tulare County, more than 250 miles away.

Authorities said Monday that the vehicle had not been reported stolen. It's been impounded as evidence.

The calves will be cared for at a ranch while officials try to determine who owns them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Police say a tractor-trailer spilled its load of more than 30,000 pounds of cat litter on a Pennsylvania roadway when it failed to manage a curve and overturned.

The northbound lanes of Route 222 were closed for five hours early Tuesday in Spring Township, near Reading, while crews tried to clean up the ruptured bags of rain-moistened litter.

Spring Township Police Sgt. Bill P. Van Etten tells the Reading Eagle the driver of the rig sustained minor injuries in the crash that happened around 2 a.m. The litter was on its way to a retail store.

A front-end loader was brought in to scoop up the litter and put it in large trash containers. The road reopened at 7 a.m.

Van Etten says the spill "was just really messy."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DENVER (AP) - A man who had been living at the Denver Rescue Mission won a $50,000 prize with a Colorado Lottery scratch ticket.

Lottery officials say Adam H. claimed the jackpot from the Poker Celebration game on Feb. 23. He'll receive $35,500 after taxes were withheld.

Adam told lottery officials he planned to use his prize money to move back to Kentucky where his daughter lives.

Colorado law allows lottery winners to be identified by their first name and last initial.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say officers who entered a home in response to a burglary alarm determined that a suspect had barricaded himself in a back bedroom where he then started a fire.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the suspect initially wouldn't come out but eventually did and was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire, which caused smoke damage throughout the home, including the owner's artwork.

Investigators were trying to determine how the suspect started the fire. Fire Capt. Reda Bigler says the suspect may have started it in an attempt to escape.

Fortune says the suspect wasn't injured. His identity wasn't released.

Firefighters rescued a cat that had inhaled smoke in the home and used a breathing apparatus to resuscitate it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan Center 19-year-old, who was previously in the Guinness Book of World Records for world's tallest teenager, has finally found an affordable pair of shoes that fit his size-28 feet.

Broc Brown, who is nearly 8 feet tall, has Sotos Syndrome. Sotos is also known as cerebral gigantism and affects approximately one in every 15,000 people, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported.

Brown's aunt Stacy Snyder said that along with abnormal size, Sotos causes Brown to have chronic back and knee pain, ADHD, intermittent explosive disorder and oppositional defiance disorder. Snyder said no one is sure when he will stop growing.

"I can walk in a store and walk out with five pairs of shoes if I want to," she said. "He can't."

Feetz CEO Lucy Beard delivered a pair of black and red shoes to Brown on March 1. The shoes were the colors of Brown's favorite basketball team, the Chicago Bulls.

"Whoa," Brown said. "Heck, I don't like them. I love them. Thank you."

Feetz is a company that uses an app to convert photos of someone's feet into a 3-D model, which can be measured to create custom-fit shoes manufactured by a 3-D printer.

"We've never done a show this big before, but we're just excited to get Broc some comfy shoes," Beard said. "We're really just honored to do this."

Beard said Feetz shoes cost between $99 and $250, versus the typical custom-fit shoes that cost a minimum of $400 to $500.

Until he turned 18 in 2015 and could no longer qualify, he was considered the tallest teenager in the world. With his new shoes, Brown thinks he can get back in the Guinness Book of World Records.

"These definitely are the world's largest 3-D-printed shoes," he said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- A woman in labor demanded a friend inject her with heroin and methamphetamine before firefighters arrived at their home and she gave birth while entering an ambulance, New Hampshire police said Wednesday.

Police in Concord arrested Felicia Farruggia, 29, of Concord, this week, about six months after her son was born. He is in state custody.

Police also arrested Rhianna Frenette, 37, of Belmont, who is accused of giving Farruggia the drugs. They're charged with felony reckless conduct. Frenette also faces a misdemeanor count on the same offense.

"This case is just, honestly, absolutely appalling in my mind," Lieutenant Sean Ford said. "No one died, but the risk to that child and to the mother. ... This stuff is just getting out of control."

Both women were arraigned from jail on Wednesday; bail was set at $25,000 for Frenette and $15,000 for Farruggia. It wasn't immediately known whether they had attorneys; the public defender's office in Concord said it had no record that the cases were assigned.

Police say Frenette used an unsanitary syringe to try to inject Farruggia at least once before she was successful. After that, Farruggia's boyfriend called 911. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived, and Farruggia gave birth while entering the ambulance.

A police affidavit said while at the hospital, the baby was in stable condition but was breathing rapidly, something that could have been caused by a number of conditions. His urine was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. His mother's urine was positive for those drugs and benzodiazepine.

According to the affidavit, Farruggia said she started having contractions, went to the bathroom and lay on the floor. She asked Frenette to come in, as she was screaming and crying and said, "I can't do this," referring to the labor pain. She said Frenette had heroin and told her "it would take the edge off." She said she didn't stop Frenette from injecting her.

But Frenette told police that when she went into the bathroom, she saw Farruggia trying to inject herself, essentially "mutilating herself with the needle," which broke. Frenette said she took a used needle provided by someone else and "shot out probably more than half" of the substance inside it before injecting the rest into Farruggia. She said the ambulance was called after that.

Frenette told police she acknowledged that what she did was wrong, but believed that Farruggia would have injected herself with more of the drug, believed to be heroin, if she hadn't intervened. Frenette also said she herself was likely high on methamphetamine.

Both women have criminal records; Farruggia also has been involved in "guardianship of a minor" cases, an individual parenting petition and a custody petition, going back to 2005.

A spokesman for the state Health Department, which oversees the Division of Children Youth and Families, said that in order to protect client confidentiality, he could not confirm whether the agency is involved in a case.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) -- An Arkansas college student who moonlights as a magician showed off his juggling skills after he was pulled over for a broken brake light, and the act was captured on an officer's body camera and police cruiser video.

University of Central Arkansas police pulled over 21-year-old Blayk Puckett last week in Conway, about 25 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Police say Puckett was driving slowly and officers suspected that he may have been under the influence. UCA police spokesman Michael Hopper says the officers quickly saw that Puckett was sober and they agreed to give him a warning before Puckett revealed he was a magician.

Puckett, whose license plate read JUGGLER, volunteered to juggle some bowling pins. He quipped: "This is the new sobriety test in Conway."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) -- Two Wisconsin men are accused of stealing 100,000 diapers.

The Post-Crescent reports that Fox Crossing police allege the men stole nearly 1,800 cases of diapers - valued at more than $45,000 - from a charity that provides goods to needy families.

Authorities say the diapers were stolen between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13 at a local warehouse.

United Way Fox Cities CEO Peter Kelly says the thefts occurred as his organization moved its diaper bank to a Valley Packaging Industries facility. Both men are former VPI employees.

WLUK-TV reports the men - John Forbes and Jason Havel - were jailed and charged Wednesday with theft. Court documents don't list defense attorneys. Both men have court appearances next week.

Police say it appears the men stole the diapers to make money.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) -- The Ohio prisons system has accidentally released about 2,000 prisoners' Social Security numbers as part of a records request by a convicted identity thief.

The information was included on a list of inmates at Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) Correctional Institution provided to an ex-offender who regularly requests inmate rosters.

The Mansfield News Journal reports 43-year-old Lonny Bristow turned the information over to the newspaper Tuesday, a day after receiving the records.

Bristow's past convictions include credit card scams committed while serving previous sentences. Bristow says that it's "ironic" that the prisons system turned the information over to him but that he didn't plan to use it because his criminal life is over.

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says that the agency is looking into identity theft monitoring services for the affected inmates.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A report of a suspicious pickup truck parked on a New Jersey street led to the discovery of 30 pounds of marijuana that authorities say was hidden in a secret compartment installed in the vehicle.

Bergen County prosecutors say the truck found Thursday in Ridgefield didn't have any license plates attached to it and was registered in Oklahoma. It wasn't immediately known how long the truck may have been in the area.

A dog from the county sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a search around the truck's exterior and soon indicated drugs were in the vehicle. Authorities obtained a search warrant and the truck was towed to the prosecutor's office, where a subsequent search uncovered the secret compartment with the marijuana.

Authorities declined further comment Sunday, citing the ongoing investigation.