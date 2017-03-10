US 2 over Stevens Pass closed; avalanche warning issued

US 2 over Stevens Pass closed; avalanche warning issuedPosted: Updated:
School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered
WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore. The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.>>
Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal
SPOKANE, Wash. - The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.>>
Spokane mom's warning after strange child luring attempt
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother says her north Spokane neighborhood has become a cesspool and wants to warn others after a man tried luring her son, using a stroller. "I've lived in this neighborhood since I was in the sixth grade,” Karen Hall said. But she'd had enough after a recent incident. “A man with a stroller was walking down and asked him if he wanted to ride in the stroller,” she said. To make this even more strange, she says her>>
Washington State University grad runs for Congress
At just 25 years old, Matthew Sutherland has already started his run for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. Sutherland hopes to represent the 5th Congressional District and faces many challenges ahead, but says his age isn't one of them. Sutherland is the only Democratic candidate running against Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. He said fundraising would be a hurdle.>>
ATV crash in Ford area leaves two hurt, one critically
FORD, Wash. - Emergency crews in Stevens County responded to an ATV crash early Saturday morning. It happened off of Highway 291 in the Ford area around 7 a.m. Firefighters with Stevens County Fire District 1 reported two people were injured in the crash and one person was critically injured. The critically injured person was airlifted via Life Flight helicopter after being treated at the scene by medics.>>
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal
SPOKANE, Wash. - The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.>>
Washington State University grad runs for Congress
At just 25 years old, Matthew Sutherland has already started his run for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. Sutherland hopes to represent the 5th Congressional District and faces many challenges ahead, but says his age isn't one of them. Sutherland is the only Democratic candidate running against Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. He said fundraising would be a hurdle.>>
Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election. In a letter Saturday to Sen. Richard Shelby, Sessions writes that his decision to appear comes in light of last week's testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey>>
Geese dump droppings on Disneyland guests, hitting 17 people
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests. Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday. A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people.>>
Authorities: Driver flees crash with hydrant stuck to car
PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey authorities say a driver fled the scene of an accident with a fire hydrant stuck to his car and then tossed it in the trash. Parsippany police say the motorist drove off after his car struck the hydrant and a mailbox Tuesday. Police followed a trail of water from the scene to a township home, where they found the car and the hydrant. The driver was found in a nearby diner.>>
Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he couldn't shake
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Before Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck donned Batman's cape in a stream of Hollywood blockbusters, there was Adam West. West's deadpan portrayal of the comic hero in a campy 1960's TV series brought the Caped Crusader into the national consciousness with a "bang!" The Dark Knight had been a brooding presence on the pages of comic books since 1939 and on the big screen in 1940s-era movie serials.>>
ATV crash in Ford area leaves two hurt, one critically
FORD, Wash. - Emergency crews in Stevens County responded to an ATV crash early Saturday morning. It happened off of Highway 291 in the Ford area around 7 a.m. Firefighters with Stevens County Fire District 1 reported two people were injured in the crash and one person was critically injured. The critically injured person was airlifted via Life Flight helicopter after being treated at the scene by medics.>>
Spokane man searching for strangers who helped pull drivable lawn mower off his crushed leg
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is searching for several strangers and the firefighters who helped him after a freak accident while mowing his lawn. Dave Gill was mowing his lawn on May 21 on the Lower South Hill when the brakes stopped working. “I came down a stone embankment and hit the street,” said Gill. “It happened so fast the steering wheel crushed my ribs and I pushed as hard as I could.”>>
School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered
WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore. The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.>>
FBI offers reward for serial bank robber known as 'Great Outdoors Bandit'
BOISE, Idaho - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a serial bank robber who has robbed banks in Boise, Idaho, Meridian Idaho, and Orem, Utah. Agents with the FBI report that on four separate occasions going back to December, 2016 an unknown man robbed three banks in Idaho and one in Utah.>>
