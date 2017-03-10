Moscow sees worst flooding in 20 years

Moscow sees worst flooding in 20 yearsPosted: Updated:
School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered
WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore. The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.>>
Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal
SPOKANE, Wash. - The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.>>
Spokane mom's warning after strange child luring attempt
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother says her north Spokane neighborhood has become a cesspool and wants to warn others after a man tried luring her son, using a stroller. "I've lived in this neighborhood since I was in the sixth grade,” Karen Hall said. But she'd had enough after a recent incident. “A man with a stroller was walking down and asked him if he wanted to ride in the stroller,” she said. To make this even more strange, she says her>>
Washington State University grad runs for Congress
At just 25 years old, Matthew Sutherland has already started his run for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. Sutherland hopes to represent the 5th Congressional District and faces many challenges ahead, but says his age isn't one of them. Sutherland is the only Democratic candidate running against Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. He said fundraising would be a hurdle.>>
ATV crash in Ford area leaves two hurt, one critically
FORD, Wash. - Emergency crews in Stevens County responded to an ATV crash early Saturday morning. It happened off of Highway 291 in the Ford area around 7 a.m. Firefighters with Stevens County Fire District 1 reported two people were injured in the crash and one person was critically injured. The critically injured person was airlifted via Life Flight helicopter after being treated at the scene by medics.>>
Post Falls Police Officer saves life and leg of teen
POST FALLS, Idaho - In North Idaho, one family is sharing their story about a Hometown Hero who saved their child's life. It was truly a life or death situation. Words you never want to hear...14 year old Xandar Fortune's left leg cut by a chainsaw. "We were cutting down a tree in my backyard. The tree started to fall the right way, then it went off to the side, pulled me with it," Xandar said. "I took a giant step forward and the chainsaw caught my leg.">>
Authorities search for 2 who escaped from state prison
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison southwest of Olympia. The Washington Department of Corrections says one of the inmates, 30-year-old Richard Harvell, was serving a 3½-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm, and the other, 26-year-old Sage Bear, was doing nearly 11 years for manslaughter.>>
Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment. Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.>>
Sinkhole swallows car in Florida restaurant parking lot
OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A sinkhole that opened up in a restaurant parking lot during a spring storm in north Florida swallowed a car and ruptured a gas line. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the sinkhole opened up on Saturday around 5 p.m. after a strong rainstorm that caused flash flooding and the closure of multiple roads.>>
Police: Suspects in Manchester bombing freed without charge
LONDON (AP) - British police say everyone arrested over the Manchester concert bombing has been released without charge, but detectives are still not sure whether the attacker had accomplices. Salman Abedi detonated a knapsack bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, killing 22 people. He also died.>>
Kootenai County deputies arrest burglary suspects in stolen car
HAYDEN LAKE, Wash. - Kootenai County deputies arrested two people Saturday night after recognizing a stolen car driving in the Hayden Lake area. A deputy stopped the car just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of N. Lakeview Dr. and E. Miles Ave. The car's license plate had been removed, and once he pulled the car over, the deputy recognized the driver as the suspect in the vehicle theft and called for backup.>>
Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election. In a letter Saturday to Sen. Richard Shelby, Sessions writes that his decision to appear comes in light of last week's testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey>>
Geese dump droppings on Disneyland guests, hitting 17 people
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests. Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday. A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people.>>
Authorities: Driver flees crash with hydrant stuck to car
PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey authorities say a driver fled the scene of an accident with a fire hydrant stuck to his car and then tossed it in the trash. Parsippany police say the motorist drove off after his car struck the hydrant and a mailbox Tuesday. Police followed a trail of water from the scene to a township home, where they found the car and the hydrant. The driver was found in a nearby diner.>>
