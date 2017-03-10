Moscow sees worst flooding in 20 years - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Moscow sees worst flooding in 20 years

Posted: Updated:

The city of Moscow, Idaho says they are experiencing the worst flooding they've seen in 20 years. Creeks in the area are at capacity and continuing rain fall and melting snow has pushed waters into some residential areas.

Some homes have had to be evacuated along Palouse River Drive because the flooding is so bad. Sandbags and pumps have been deployed to the most known vulnerable areas.

If you live in the area and need sandbags, the Resident Sandbag Station is stocked and open at 650 N. Van Buren with free sandbags for anyone fighting rising flood waters on their property.

They city says if you happen to see an area of concern, call 208-883-7097 to alert authorities. Public Works and Fire Crews are working diligently to minimize the impacts of the high waters.

    •   