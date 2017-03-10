Federal government wants to keep CIA officers from testifying in federal lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) - Lawyers for the federal government want to keep CIA officers from testifying in a federal lawsuit filed against two psychologists hired to develop harsh interrogation methods in the war on terror.



The U.S. Justice Department filed a motion this week saying the officers' testimony and the release of certain documents would violate the CIA Act and the state secrets privilege. That privilege allows the government to refuse to release information if it would harm national security.



American Civil Liberties Union attorney Dror Ladin says the case has already shown that the claims of CIA torture survivors are not too secret for our courts to handle.



Suleiman Abdullah Salim, Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud and the estate of Gul Rahman sued the psychologists in 2015. They are seeking unspecified damages from the psychologists, whose company was based in Spokane.

