Vigil for Baby Caiden TONIGHT; Public encouraged to attend and stand against child abuse

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The vigil for baby Caiden Henry, the 10-month-old who was beaten to death by his babysitter, is being held tonight at 8pm at Riverfront Park at the Red Wagon.

The public is encouraged to attend to honor Caiden's life and show their support for the family.

An event page for the vigil has been created on Facebook. To confirm that you will be attending, you can RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/165799740599347/.  Confirmation of your attendance is not required.

The event page reads, "This vigil is in remembrance of Caiden James Henry. He was a precious innocent child who was a victim of child abuse. This vigil is to stand against child abuse and also to honor his little life. It is open to the public. Please come show your support."
 

    •   