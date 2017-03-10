Office of Government Ethics disagrees with White House on ethics - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Office of Government Ethics disagrees with White House on ethics rules

Posted: Updated:
by Reed Schmitt, KHQ Local News Staff
Connect

The Office of Government Ethics disagrees with a White House belief that government ethics rules don't apply to executive branch employees.
    
In a letter to the Republican and Democratic House Oversight leaders, OGE Director Walter Shaub writes that the White House ignored his recommendation to discipline counselor Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump's fashion line in a TV appearance. Conway has been counseled on the matter and meant no harm by it, the White House has said.
    
In Thursday's letter, Shaub writes: "Of greater concern, the White House's response includes assertions challenging the applicability of ethics rules and OGE's authority to oversee the ethics program for the entire executive branch."
    
Shaub has publicly tussled with Trump, saying the president should have fully divested his businesses before taking office.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

    Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:12:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. 

    >>

  • Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:37:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

  • 2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state

    2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:30:44 GMT

    LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.

    >>

    LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.

    >>
    •   