Office of Government Ethics disagrees with White House on ethics rules

The Office of Government Ethics disagrees with a White House belief that government ethics rules don't apply to executive branch employees.



In a letter to the Republican and Democratic House Oversight leaders, OGE Director Walter Shaub writes that the White House ignored his recommendation to discipline counselor Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump's fashion line in a TV appearance. Conway has been counseled on the matter and meant no harm by it, the White House has said.



In Thursday's letter, Shaub writes: "Of greater concern, the White House's response includes assertions challenging the applicability of ethics rules and OGE's authority to oversee the ethics program for the entire executive branch."



Shaub has publicly tussled with Trump, saying the president should have fully divested his businesses before taking office.

