UPDATE: 'Barricaded subject' near 17th and Cedar arrested

UPDATE:

Spokane Police say they have located and arrested the assault suspect they were looking for near 17th and Cedar.

Roads should reopen soon.

Previous Coverage:

Spokane Police are on scene of a "barricaded subject" at 17th and Cedar.

A spokesman for Spokane Police say they responded to the area at around 9:00 a.m. on Friday for a report of an assault. Police believe the suspect in that assault has barricaded himself inside a home and they are working to "clear the house" and locate the suspect.

Spokane Police and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are on scene.

Details are limited, but police say roads in the area are blocked off and they are asking citizens to seek alternate routes if you have to be in the area.