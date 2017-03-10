Passenger knocks out STA bus driver in northwest Spokane

A STA bus driver was knocked out by a passenger Friday morning while the driver was training another driver in northwest Spokane.

STA tells KHQ the bus was making a stop at Alberta and Northwest Blvd. at around 7:05 a.m. STA says one of their Coach Operators was training a bus driver, who was driving at the time. When they made a stop, one of the passengers went to get off the bus, but then turned and punched the trainer, knocking him out.

The suspect fled the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

STA tells us the suspect has been arrested by Spokane Police, though they haven't been identified.

A witness who was on the bus told KHQ the attack appeared completely random and unprovoked.

"It's a serious crime to assault a public employee. We want to thank the police for responding so quickly as they typically do in these types of situations to ensure that we have a safe and secure environment in our public transportation system along with all of our public spaces," STA said in a statement to KHQ.

“Unfortunately, this assault is not an isolated incident. Countless numbers of transit workers are assaulted in many ways every year,” said 1015 President Thomas Leighty in a press release on Friday. “Most are the result of a fare dispute, but an alarming number happen just because someone wants to commit violence against a bus driver.”

According to Local Transit Union, a bus driver is assaulted every three days in the United States.



