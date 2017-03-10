Spokane County Sheriff's Office identifies Sgt. shot by domestic violence suspect

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the Sergeant who was shot in the shoulder earlier this week by a domestic violence suspect.

Sergeant H.J. Whapeles (pronounced Way-pulls) was shot in the shoulder by Dean Bellamy during a standoff earlier this week in north Spokane County. Sgt. Whapeles was released from the hospital on Wednesday and currently home and resting with his family. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Sgt. Whapeles is a 16-year-old veteran with the Sheriff's Office and was promoted to Sergeant in 2015. He has been a member of the SWAT Team for 13 years.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from local area law enforcement, the many other area first responders and the public," Sergeant Whapeles said in a statement released on Friday. "My family and I are forever grateful for the unbelievable support of this community.”

"During his career, he has received several letters of commendation from citizens and coworkers recognizing his excellent work," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Friday. "He also received the Unit Merit Award-SWAT Team in 2014 and most recently received a Community Service Award presented by the Spokane Valley Fire Department for his work designing, developing and delivering the tactical curriculum to the Spokane Valley Rescue Task Force. Prior to his law enforcement career, he proudly served our Country as a United States Marine. During that time, he was honored to serve as a member of the security force at Camp David during the George H.W. Bush Presidency."

The Sheriff's Office also released the names of the deputy who fired the "less-than lethal" round at Bellamy and the deputies who returned fire after Bellamy shot at them.

Deputy Rob Cunningham (less lethal deployment) is a 27 year veteran of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and has been a member of the SWAT Team for the past 12 plus years. During his career, he has received several letters of commendation from citizens and coworkers recognizing his excellent work. He also received the Unit Merit Award-SWAT Team in 2014. He served our Country for 30 years as a member of the Air National Guard and has been deployed several times to include support of Operation Noble Eagle and the Global War on Terror.

Detective Mike McNees is a 16 year veteran of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and has been a member of the SWAT Team for the past 14 years. During his career, he has received several letters of commendation from citizens and coworkers recognizing his excellent work. He also received the Unit Merit Award-SWAT Team in 2014.

Corporal Jeff Welton is a 20 year veteran of law enforcement and has been a member of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office for almost 16 of those years. He has 7 years’ experience as a member of the SWAT Team where he was recently named as an Assistant Team Leader. During his career, he has received several letters of commendation from citizens and coworkers recognizing his excellent work. He also received the Unit Merit Award-SWAT Team in 2014 and he earned the rank of Corporal in 2010. He was a member of the Emergency Operations Team (Dive/Rescue Team) for 5 years and was named a Team Leader. He previously served our Country as a member of the Washington State Army National Guard.

Deputy Jason Petrini is a 15 year veteran of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and has been a member of the SWAT Team for the past 8 years. During his career, he has received several letters of commendation from citizens and coworkers recognizing his excellent work including the Unit Merit Award-SWAT Team in 2014. He served his Country as a member of the United States Army for four years and earned his BA in Criminal Justice from Eastern Washington University.

Deputy David Totman became a deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office 3 plus years ago. After successfully completing his initial training, he applied for and earned a position as a member of the SWAT Team just under a year ago. He received a Certificate of Appreciation in 2016, is a Defensive Tactics Instructor, and is a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Spokane Community College.

The Sheriff's Office says they were called to the home at around 7:15 p.m. Monday night. The caller said the suspect, identified as later as 47-year-old Dean Bellamy, assaulted her and her daughter the day before. The caller also said there was an ongoing history of domestic violence that included threats to kill the victim and members of her family. The Sheriff's Office confirmed they have been called out to Bellamy's house twice before on domestic violence calls.

The caller also said Bellamy had just crashed his car into another car occupied by her, her daughter and her mother.

With prior information that Bellamy was armed, several deputies responded to the home.

Contact was made with the victims and deputies attempted to call Bellamy out of the house. Deputies say after several minutes, Bellamy came out of the house and began yelling at them before going back inside the home.

The SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams were called to the scene while a search warrant was requested.

PA announcements were made for Bellamy to surrender, but he refused. Deputies say at one point, Bellamy was spotted near the back of the house and was ordered to show his hands. Deputies say he did not comply and Deputy Cunningham fired a non-lethal round at Bellamy, but it was not effective.

Deputies say at that point, Bellamy went back into the house, grabbed a gun and began firing at deputies, hitting a Sergeant Whapeles in the shoulder. Deputies returned fire at Bellamy.

Sergeant Whapeles was hit was moved to a waiting ambulance and transported to the hospital for treatment.

A robot was used to enter the home and it was then that Bellamy was found dead.

The SIRR Team’s investigation of the incident is ongoing. The SIRR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in Eastern Washington, including the Spokane Police Department, the Washington State Patrol and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

• The Spokane Police Department is the managing agency in this incident. All future communications on this incident will be sent via the SIRR Team.

• Once the SIRR Team investigation is complete the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review.