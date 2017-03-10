Mad Minute stories from Friday, March 10th

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of failing to file his income tax returns for 21 years because he considered using a Social Security number akin to using the "mark of the beast" spelled out in the Bible.

James Schlosser, who lives in the town of Bird-in-Hand, was convicted in federal court in Allentown on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say by failing to file the returns from 1994 to 2014 he didn't report $2.3 million in income he earned as a salesman of medical equipment. Prosecutors say he funneled the money through foreign business trusts and corporations he registered in Nevada.

An attorney for the 59-year-old Schlosser didn't immediately comment Wednesday. He'll be sentenced June 10 when he faces a maximum of five years in prison and $450,000 in fines.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) -- A ski instructor trying to jump between two trees on a Wyoming mountain says he crashed and ended up with an 18-inch branch impaling his lip.

Natty Hagood, who works at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, was snowboarding with friends last week when he tried to navigate the gap between the trees. After he fell, the 29-year-old told the Idaho State Journal that at first he thought his helmet strap got pushed into his face.

But he said he soon realized it was a branch jabbing through one side of his lip and out the other.

Hagood said he thought: "I just got impaled. And then I yelled over to Pete, 'Hey, look, I got a new piercing.'"

The group notified ski patrol, and responders told Hagood that the branch would have to be braced before he could ride down the mountain.

"It was initially about a foot and half long," Hagood said. "But I braced it against my cheek and snapped it down to about 6 inches. Ski patrol was all like, 'You're crazy, man.'"

A resort spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a phone message or email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Hagood said he didn't have much pain until he got to the hospital and the doctor gave him shots to numb the area. They then trimmed the branch, removed it and used 15 stitches to close the wounds.

The crash left Hagood with a $1,500 hospital bill and a new nickname - "Lipstick," or "Sticky" for short. He used an online crowdfunding site to cover the hospital costs, and the effort was fully funded a few days later.

Hagood said he has to drink beer through a straw for now and he still drools a bit. But his sense of humor is intact: He jokes that the crash left him with a case of "PTS-Tree."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERGISCH GLADBACK, Germany (AP) - Inmates at a German prison have been eating McDonald's burgers after a food supply contract fell through.

Deutsche Welle reports the inmates at the short-term facility are given the choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger or veggie burger for lunch and other items for breakfast.

Bigger burgers were reportedly too expensive.

The inmates mark off their choices and officers pick up their orders from a McDonald's nearby.

Inmates started eating from the golden arches after the food suppliers cancelled the prison contract earlier this month.

Police spokesman Richard Barz told the newspaper Bergische Landeszeitung that the location and the round-the-clock availability made them decide on McDonald's.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (AP) -- A 2-year-old boy in England wasn't very impressed with a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth II and showed it by throwing a tantrum in front of her majesty.

Little Alfie Lun was set to hand the queen flowers at the unveiling of a new war memorial in London on Thursday. Instead, he wriggled out of his mother's arms and attempted to sit on the ground. Eventually his mom was able to pick Alfie up again and he reluctantly handed the queen the bouquet.

The 90-year-old queen is also a great grandmother and didn't appear fazed by the meltdown. She smiled at the boy and his parents throughout the encounter.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MIAMI (AP) -- A Miami defense attorney is feeling the heat after his pants caught fire Wednesday after he told jurors during arguments in an arson case that his client's car spontaneously combusted and wasn't intentionally set.

As he started speaking to the jury, Stephen Gutierrez, 28, said he noticed his pocket began to feel hot.

"When I checked my pocket, I noticed that the heat was coming from a small e-cigarette battery I had in my pocket," Gutierrez told The Associated Press via email on Thursday afternoon. He said he had two to three of the batteries in his right pocket.

The Miami Herald reported Gutierrez was arguing that his client's car spontaneously combusted and wasn't intentionally set on fire.

Gutierrez said he quickly left the courtroom and went to a courthouse bathroom.

"I was able to toss the battery in water after it singed my pocket open," he said.

Gutierrez said the incident was not staged. "No one thinks that a battery left in their pocket is somehow going to 'explode,'" he wrote.

The lawyer ran out of the courtroom and the judge also had the jurors taken to the jury room.

When Gutierrez returned to the courtroom unharmed, he insisted it wasn't a staged defense gone wrong. Later in the day his client, Claudy Charles, 48, was convicted of second-degree arson.

Prosecutors and the Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident. Investigators seized frayed e-cigarette batteries as evidence.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman also could decide to hold Gutierrez in contempt of court.

Gutierrez told the AP that he researched e-cigarette batteries and learned that they can be "extremely dangerous."

"The dangers of these devices, and accessories, have led me to quit using e-cigarette products," he wrote. "At the end of the day, all of these stories and incidents involve real people in real situations. I hope we do not forget that."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -- Add sleep to the already long list of hazards in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

A video posted on the official race website shows a dog team that arrived at a checkpoint without a musher. "Now you've seen it all, huh?" a man in the video says.

As the video scanned the faces of the mellow-mannered dogs, a man could be heard saying, "Where's Linwood?"

That would be Linwood Fiedler, a race veteran. He had apparently fallen asleep and toppled off his sled, according to information accompanying the video.

Fiedler arrived at the checkpoint about an hour behind his dogs, checking in at 4:09 a.m. Thursday, race standings show. He was back on the trail at 11:37 a.m.

The winner of the nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska is expected in Nome early next week. Racers set off from Fairbanks on Monday.

Fiedler began dog mushing in 1977, according to his profile on the race website. For the last 16 summers, he's operated a glacier tour business.

Race director Mark Nordman said Fiedler faced no penalty for his separation from his dogs.

"It's another story for his book," he said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Police in South Carolina were able to nab a burglary suspect when they linked gelato in his possession to the same Italian-style ice cream that had been stolen from a store.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that Charleston police responded to a report of a string of vandalisms at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found shattered glass at eight buildings on the street and four more on a street nearby.

Around 1 a.m., police found 20-year-old Robert Corbit Hodges nearby. He was drunk, bleeding and carrying a container of gelato.

Investigators determined the gelato had been taken from Burbages Grocery, one of the targeted businesses.

Hodges was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and public intoxication. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) -- Posters by fifth-graders that advertised slave auctions have been removed from the wall of an elementary school hallway after some parents questioned the assignment.

The South Orange School District is planning a community meeting to discuss whether the assignment is appropriate for fifth-graders, NJ.com reported.

Superintendent John Ramos said in a note to parents that the project at South Mountain Elementary School is part of a larger Colonial America unit that's been used for 10 years. He said an anti-bias expert consulted by the district after parents raised concerns highlighted the fact that schools often skip over painful aspects of American history, and he said educators need to do a better job of "acknowledging the uglier parts of our past, so that children learn the full story."

One poster listed the names of available slaves, who included 12-year-old Anne, described as "a fine housegirl." Another poster says, "All slaves raised on the plantation of John Carter," and specifies that only cash is accepted.

Ramos says the projects should have been accompanied by an explanation. He said that some families have supported the assignment "because they see it as an important opportunity to examine this shameful and too often ignored chapter of American history," while others were disturbed that young students "were being asked to put themselves in the virtual shoes of people who subjugated others."

The district says it hasn't decided yet whether the assignment will remain part of the curriculum next year.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities are mystified as to why a 5-foot-long dead shark was left in the parking lot of a northeast Florida Wal-Mart just days before another dead shark was found nearby.

The St. Augustine Record reports St. Johns County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store parking lot last week after the shark was found in a shopping cart.

Deputies talked to the owner of an RV parked nearby and learned that the RV owner had woken to find the shark on his vehicle's hood. The owner said he then put it in the cart.

The sheriff's office says days later they were called to driveway in Vilano Beach and found another dead shark.

The deputies called in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to dispose of the sharks.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARREN, Maine (AP) -- Maine's corrections commissioner has ordered state prison workers to stop making women remove their bras to go through screening to visit inmates.

Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick says he didn't know that women were being required to remove undergarments after the bras apparently set off metal detectors. The commissioner says he became aware of the complaints through news media reports.

He said he had not received any formal complaints.

He declined a request for further comment from The Associated Press.

In 2015, female lawyers visiting clients at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland lodged complaints after being required to remove their underwire bras before they could meet with their clients. That policy was later rescinded, as well.