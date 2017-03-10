Three men arrested for assault near WSU Greek Row

Three men accused of pointing rifle at pedestrians near WSU Greek Row

Three men were arrested after a fight broke out in the Greek Row area of Washington State University early Friday morning.

Pullman Police Officers say 20-year-old Bryan Williams, 21-year-old Marquise Leonard, and 20-year-old Everett Davis exited their car on Colorado Street and assaulted four men around 2 a.m.

Officers also say that two of them pointed a rifle at the men prior to the fight.

Williams and Leonard were arrested for second degree assault, felony harassment, assault in the fourth degree, and illegal possession of weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm. Both were booked and transported to Whitman County Jail.

Davis was arrested for a misdemeanor assault. He was booked and then released.

The victims of the fight only suffered minor injuries.

A search warrant for the car is pending and officers believe the rifle, described as resembling an AR-15, is inside the car.