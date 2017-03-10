New Salish name for Canada Island in Riverfront Park Revealed

The votes are in.

The Park Board unanimously picked the new name for former Canada Island in Riverfront Park at their monthly meeting Thursday evening.

The new name is snx? mene? (sin-HOO-men-huh), which translates to Salmon People.

The name was one of two recommended by the Spokane Tribe.

The name received nearly 60% of votes in a public poll, and was the first choice of the Spokane Tribe.

The second option was nk?n?ntew?s (n-coo-en-tehws), which translates to land that causes a fork in the river.

New signs will be designed by in partnership with the Spokane Tribe, and will include an audio function where visitors can hear the Salish pronunciation for snx? mene?.