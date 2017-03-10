Immigrant rights group challenging revised travel ban

(AP) - An immigrant rights group in Seattle that sued over President Donald Trump's initial travel ban is now taking on the revised order.



The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed an amended class-action complaint in U.S. District Court on Friday, saying the new version of the travel ban discriminates against Muslims and raises the same legal issues as the original.



The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge James Robart, who is also overseeing the legal challenge brought by Washington state, and who issued the order halting nationwide implementation of the first ban. Among the plaintiffs in the case are a legal permanent resident who has been trying to bring her 16-year-old son from war-torn Syria and a U.S. citizen who's trying to bring her 6-year-old son from Somalia.



The Trump administration says it believes its revised order is legal. The travel ban is scheduled to go into effect next Thursday.

