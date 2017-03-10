Immigrant rights group challenging revised travel ban - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Immigrant rights group challenging revised travel ban

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - An immigrant rights group in Seattle that sued over President Donald Trump's initial travel ban is now taking on the revised order.
    
The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed an amended class-action complaint in U.S. District Court on Friday, saying the new version of the travel ban discriminates against Muslims and raises the same legal issues as the original.
    
The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge James Robart, who is also overseeing the legal challenge brought by Washington state, and who issued the order halting nationwide implementation of the first ban. Among the plaintiffs in the case are a legal permanent resident who has been trying to bring her 16-year-old son from war-torn Syria and a U.S. citizen who's trying to bring her 6-year-old son from Somalia.
    
The Trump administration says it believes its revised order is legal. The travel ban is scheduled to go into effect next Thursday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/10/2017 2:43:31 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car

    Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-11 17:52:22 GMT

    KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.      Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.

    >>

    KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.      Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.

    >>

  • Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:37:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

  • School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

    School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

    Saturday, June 10 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-10 20:38:58 GMT

    WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.  The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

    >>

    WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.  The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane

    Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:22:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.

    >>

  • Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County

    Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:16:05 GMT

    BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly.  Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima. 

    >>

    BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly.  Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima. 

    >>

  • Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

    Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:12:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. 

    >>
    •   