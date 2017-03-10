Longtime U.S. Attorney from Spokane announces his resignation

United States Attorney Michael C. Ormsby from Spokane has announced his resignation.

It will become effective midnight Friday.

"It has been an honor to serve in this position and has been the pinnacle of my professional life," Ormsby said. "I am very proud of the law enforcement partnerships, the work with Tribal communities, and the high quality of legal work done by those in the office."

Ormsby was a graduate of Gonzaga University and practiced with Lukins & Annis, P.S. and K&L Gates for 29 years prior to his appointment to the position.

During his tenure as U.S. Attorney, he served as the co-chair of the Marijuana Working Group and also served on the Native American Issues Criminal Practice Committee, the Criminal Practice and Northern Border Security, and Strategies Subcommittees of the Attorney General's Advisory Committee.