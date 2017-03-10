Longtime U.S. Attorney from Spokane announces his resignation - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Longtime U.S. Attorney from Spokane announces his resignation

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Spokesman-Review Courtesy: Spokesman-Review
SPOKANE, Wash. -

United States Attorney Michael C. Ormsby from Spokane has announced his resignation. 

It will become effective midnight Friday. 

"It has been an honor to serve in this position and has been the pinnacle of my professional life," Ormsby said. "I am very proud of the law enforcement partnerships, the work with Tribal communities, and the high quality of legal work done by those in the office."

Ormsby was a graduate of Gonzaga University and practiced with Lukins & Annis, P.S. and K&L Gates for 29 years prior to his appointment to the position. 

During his tenure as U.S. Attorney, he served as the co-chair of the Marijuana Working Group and also served on the Native American Issues Criminal Practice Committee, the Criminal Practice and Northern Border Security, and Strategies Subcommittees of the Attorney General's Advisory Committee. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:37:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

  • 2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state

    2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:30:44 GMT

    LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.

    >>

    LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.

    >>

  • Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car

    Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-11 17:52:22 GMT

    KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.      Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.

    >>

    KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.      Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane

    Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:22:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.

    >>

  • Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County

    Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:16:05 GMT

    BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly.  Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima. 

    >>

    BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly.  Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima. 

    >>

  • Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

    Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:12:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. 

    >>
    •   