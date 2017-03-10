Did the system fail Kelly Pease? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Did the system fail Kelly Pease?

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Facebook Courtesy: Facebook
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -

A mother of five and a nursing student, Kelly Pease was just trying to give her children a better life.

As gruesome as it sounds, she’s become another statistic in a seemingly endless problem.

Dave Hopkins lived on the same property as Steven Denson. Hopkins says Denson lived in a camper behind the home that he had rented out.

Hopkins described Denson as mean spirited.

Denson’s criminal history includes attempted strangulation, domestic violence, battery, and unlawful possession.

After he was arrested back on January 23rd, 2017, he went before a judge and a few days later and his bond was set at $50,000.

According to court documents, Denson worked at a plumbing shop and that was taken into consideration when the judge lowered his bond from $50,000 to $10,000.

There was also a no contact order issued, but Hopkins said his landlord caught Denson texting Pease.

“He saw Steve was texting on his phone and I told the landlord 'you know that's a violation of a no contact order,” Hopkins said.

According to court documents, Denson was arrested on February 6th, 2017, for violating the no contact order and bond was set at $2,500.

Denson posted bond and was back out on the street. Hopkins said if the penalties were harsher, this could’ve been avoided.

“If our system would have had more teeth to it, this would have never happened,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins also said he saw Kelly Pease last week, for the last time.

    •   