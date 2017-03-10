WSU reminds students to be safe during spring break

The president of Washington State University sent out multiple tweets Friday morning asking students to be safe. WSU came under a Twitter firestorm last month for not cancelling class after two students died while driving back to campus after winter break.

President Schulz tweeted:

Travelling today? Drive slowly, watch the weather alerts, and take your time! We want all members of the Coug Family to be safe! #GoCougs — Kirk H Schulz (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) March 10, 2017

WSU student Hanni Karon is taking the message to heart. "We're a little nervous because the pass has been closed off and on throughout the whole week," said Karon.

She and her friend are driving to the west side and though the roads look good right now, anything could happen. With plenty of snacks on hand, her bags, her friend, and her puppy, she's prepared for the worst. "We could be stuck on the pass maybe for a couple of hours if they close for a little bit," said Karon.

WSU is working hard to be proactive for students this break. In addition to the road safety reminders, they're offering extra housing and meal service for students who worry the roads aren't safe enough to travel. "I'm just hoping it will be fine," said Karon.

Karon is feeling good she'll get home OK but agrees with President Schulz and everyone else who is retweeting #Be Safe Cougs.

For more information on housing option and food options, click here: socialmedia.wsu/edu