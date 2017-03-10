Use of SWAT teams is on the rise

Use of SWAT teams is on the risePosted: Updated:
Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment. Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.>>
Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.>>
School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered
WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore. The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.>>
Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal
SPOKANE, Wash. - The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.>>
2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.>>
Kootenai County deputies arrest burglary suspects in stolen car
HAYDEN LAKE, Wash. - Kootenai County deputies arrested two people Saturday night after recognizing a stolen car driving in the Hayden Lake area. A deputy stopped the car just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of N. Lakeview Dr. and E. Miles Ave. The car's license plate had been removed, and once he pulled the car over, the deputy recognized the driver as the suspect in the vehicle theft and called for backup.>>
Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.>>
Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County
BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly. Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima.>>
Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave.>>
Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.>>
2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.>>
VIDEO: Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight
ATLANTA - The nation's 39th president is going viral after a video surfaced of the former Commander in Chief on a Delta Airlines flight. On Thursday, Twitter user James Sheffield tweeted the video of Carter on the flight, shaking hands with every single passenger. "Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger," Sheffield tweeted.>>
Services to mark 1 year since 49 killed in Orlando gay club
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Starting in the wee hours Monday, and continuing almost 24 hours later, survivors, victims' families, city officials and central Florida residents will remember the victims with four services.>>
UK says Trump trip invite still stands after report of delay
LONDON (AP) - The British prime minister's office says the state visit invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump still stands, after a newspaper reported that Trump wants to postpone the trip.>>
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex jailed on domestic battery charges
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested Saturday after allegedly beating up his new girlfriend in a jealous rage. A Sanford Police report says a heated argument early Saturday between Gordon and his girlfriend, Laura Leal, "became physical and lasted through the night.">>
Powerball winner sold at California retailer
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - California lottery officials say the sole winning ticket for the $447.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Sun City. The Lottery says on its website Sunday morning that the winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California's Riverside County, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.>>
