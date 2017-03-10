Officer helps refugees transition into community of Spokane

Refugees have been a hot topic around the world recently.

Here at home there are few who are trying to help and protect them- Officer Glenn Bartlett with the Spokane Police Department is one of those people.

Even though they’ve just arrived from other parts of the world, Officer Bartlett wants to ensure that they have a smooth transition.

“If we can go and talk to them,” Barlett says, “and say hey we are going to treat you the same way and the same as every other person you don’t have to be afraid when you call us.”

World Relief of Spokane appreciates every minute that the officers are able to spend with these refugees to talk with them about the inland northwest.

“It’s so important for people to have their first experience with law enforcement be a positive one,” says Executive Director of World Relief Spokane Mark Finney. “He makes the effort to come here and connect with our community and to make sure that their first experience of law enforcement in America is one that is positive safe and supportive and encouraging.”

With uncertainties and differences in culture from across the world, we would like to thank Officer Bartlett and the rest of the department for taking the time to help make that transition just a little easier for those entering our community.