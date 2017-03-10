Gov. Inslee spends day in Spokane talking education

Governor Inslee spent his entire Friday in Spokane.

He started at Eastern State Hospital, moved on to WSU Spokane, and finally ended up at the Spokane Education Association where he heard feedback from school nurses, counselors and teachers.

“And I know we're going to make some good investments this year and I'm bound to determine that it goes into those services where it allows the classroom magic to happen,” said Inslee.

That is *if* lawmakers approve Governor Inslee’s proposed two-year budget which includes 325 million dollars for Spokane schools.

Governor Inslee had a round table meeting with Spokane educators Friday afternoon to discuss how that money could be used.

If passed, the funds would be able to provide one social and emotional support specialist for every 600 high school students.

“If we provide teachers with wrap around services, nurses counselors, psychologists, and we provide teachers mentoring, great things are going to happen,” said Inslee.

Spokane public schools is made up of 33-thousand students and 4-thousand employees.

Lawmakers are under orders from the state supreme court to improve public education...

Once governor Inslee’s trip here is done he's headed back to Olympia to share some of the stories he heard here with lawmakers.