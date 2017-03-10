SFCC sends out warning after student allegedly raped in campus parking lot

Spokane Falls Community College is sending out a warning after a student says she was raped in a parking lot on campus.

The incident occurred on February 27th in a vehicle parked on the northwest side of campus and was reported to police on March 1st.

The young woman told police she knew her attacker and had met him on social media.

SFCC says police are investigating further into the situation.

Police say they know who the man is and they don't believe there is a threat to the campus as a whole.

The school does want to remind students that rape can happen by someone you know, and there are resources available for students who need them.

If you know someone who has been sexually assaulted, harassed, or stalked, and would like more information, you can visit this resource link: http://www.ccs.spokane.edu/Future-Students/righttoknow/Sexual-Assault-and-Relationship-Violence-Resources.aspx