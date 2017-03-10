SFCC sends out warning after student allegedly raped in campus p - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SFCC sends out warning after student allegedly raped in campus parking lot

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Falls Community College is sending out a warning after a student says she was raped in a parking lot on campus.

The incident occurred on February 27th in a vehicle parked on the northwest side of campus and was reported to police on March 1st.

The young woman told police she knew her attacker and had met him on social media.

SFCC says police are investigating further into the situation.

Police say they know who the man is and they don't believe there is a threat to the campus as a whole.

The school does want to remind students that rape can happen by someone you know, and there are resources available for students who need them.

If you know someone who has been sexually assaulted, harassed, or stalked, and would like more information, you can visit this resource link: http://www.ccs.spokane.edu/Future-Students/righttoknow/Sexual-Assault-and-Relationship-Violence-Resources.aspx

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:37:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

  • 2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state

    2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:30:44 GMT

    LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.

    >>

    LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.

    >>

  • Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car

    Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-11 17:52:22 GMT

    KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.      Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.

    >>

    KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.      Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane

    Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:22:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.

    >>

  • Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County

    Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:16:05 GMT

    BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly.  Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima. 

    >>

    BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly.  Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima. 

    >>

  • Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

    Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:12:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. 

    >>
    •   