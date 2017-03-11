Police, FBI seek tips, offer reward in shooting of Sikh man

Police in suburban Seattle and the FBI are asking for the public's help in the shooting of a Sikh man who says the gunman told him to go back to his country.



Authorities said Thursday that they're offering a $6,000 reward and have set up a phone line for tips: 253-856-5808. Police are investigating Friday's shooting as a hate crime. The victim was struck in the arm.



Kent Police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner says they haven't had reports of any similar incidents.



Police and the FBI haven't identified a suspect but describe him as a 6-foot-tall white man with a medium build, dark hoodie, dark clothing and a mask covering the lower part of his face.



A suspect sketch shows the man with thick, dark eyebrows and brown eyes.

