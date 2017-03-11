James Cameron says 'Avatar' sequel not coming in 2018 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

James Cameron says 'Avatar' sequel not coming in 2018

Posted: Updated:
New York -

Another year, another "Avatar" postponement. James Cameron says the long-gestating sequel to his science-fiction epic will not be released next year.
    
"2018 is not happening," Cameron told The Toronto Star. Cameron has been developing four more "Avatar" films simultaneously. Though "Avatar 2" had not officially been scheduled for next year, 20th Century Fox last November dated a film from Cameron's production company for Dec. 21, 2018.
    
That means that at least a decade will likely follow Cameron's 2009 "Avatar" before a sequel lands in theaters.
    
Cameron has said the scripts are done for all four films and that pre-production work continues. The director called it "an epic undertaking" ''not unlike building the Three Gorges Dam."
    
But he assured fans he's working hard: "We're full-tilt boogie right now," said Cameron.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch

    Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch

    Monday, June 12 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-06-12 20:03:45 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.

    >>

  • Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:37:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

  • Bellingham man sentenced after girlfriend paralyzed

    Bellingham man sentenced after girlfriend paralyzed

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:04:01 GMT

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham man who assaulted his girlfriend and paralyzed her from the neck down has been sentenced to a year and nine months in prison. The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sp8C9I) that 58-year-old Terry Lynn Haskett received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.

    >>

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham man who assaulted his girlfriend and paralyzed her from the neck down has been sentenced to a year and nine months in prison. The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sp8C9I) that 58-year-old Terry Lynn Haskett received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Sessions says travel ban needed for security

    The Latest: Sessions says travel ban needed for security

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:20:05 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he disagrees with a U.S. appeals court's decision to keep blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban.      Sessions said Monday that the ban is necessary to protect national security. He says the president was within his lawful authority to enact the temporary ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority nations.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he disagrees with a U.S. appeals court's decision to keep blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban.      Sessions said Monday that the ban is necessary to protect national security. He says the president was within his lawful authority to enact the temporary ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority nations.

    >>

  • Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes

    Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:16:16 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.      The agency's response comes as Trump has been coy about whether any tapes exist of his private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.      The agency's response comes as Trump has been coy about whether any tapes exist of his private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

    >>

  • California couple pleads guilty to hoarding 170 Yorkies

    California couple pleads guilty to hoarding 170 Yorkies

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:03:59 GMT

    POWAY, Calif. (AP) - A San Diego County couple has pleaded guilty to hoarding more than 170 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkie mixes in filthy conditions.      Authorities say Christine Calvert and Mark Vattimo entered pleas Monday to animal neglect. They face probation and counseling and can't own pets for a decade. 

    >>

    POWAY, Calif. (AP) - A San Diego County couple has pleaded guilty to hoarding more than 170 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkie mixes in filthy conditions.      Authorities say Christine Calvert and Mark Vattimo entered pleas Monday to animal neglect. They face probation and counseling and can't own pets for a decade. 

    >>
    •   