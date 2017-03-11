US attorney Bharara says he was fired after not resigning - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

US attorney Bharara says he was fired after not resigning

New York -

An outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor known for crusading against public corruption says he was fired after refusing to resign.
    
Preet Bharara (buh-RAH'-ruh) announced in a tweet Saturday afternoon that he was fired.
    
He said: "I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired." He went on to say in the tweet that being the US Attorney in the Southern District of New York will "forever be the greatest honor of my professional life."
    
The 48-year-old Bharara was asked by then-President-elect President Donald Trump to remain as U.S. attorney in Manhattan during a November meeting at Trump Tower.
    
Bharara was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2009. In frequent public appearances, Bharara has decried public corruption after successfully prosecuting over a dozen state lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans alike.

