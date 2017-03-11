Spokane Fire Department: Make sure to check smoke alarms - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Fire Department: Make sure to check smoke alarms

SPOKANE, Wash. -

With the upcoming time change, the Spokane Fire Department says it’s a good, easy reminder when changing clocks to check your smoke alarms and change batteries.

In a fire, working smoke alarms in a home can mean the difference between life and death. “Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained provide an early warning signal which could allow everyone in the home to safely escape,” advises SFD Fire Marshal Mike Miller. “When we spring forward one hour, it is a good time to also check the age and condition of your smoke alarms.”

Residents should use batteries recommended by the manufacturer and make sure they are firmly connected to the smoke alarm contacts. Remember if a smoke alarm starts making chirping noise, it’s a signal battery levels are low and need to be replaced. Dusting smoke detector surfaces and vacuuming the air vents regularly will keep dust and spider webs from fouling detection elements or causing false alarms. All smoke alarms should be tested monthly and new batteries should be installed at least once a year.

Checklist for your smoke alarm:

  • Have at least one alarm on every level of your home.
  • Have an alarm outside every sleeping area and inside every bedroom.
  • Check the back label on each alarm to know the date of manufacture. Make sure no alarm in your home is more than 10 years old.
  • Look for “ionization” or “photoelectric” or “photo-ion” on the back label of each alarm. Make sure you know the type of alarm you have!
  • Have at least one photoelectric alarm on each level of the home.
  • Check if your alarms have “hush buttons” so you don’t ever have to remove a battery to silence a nuisance alarm.
  • Check if your alarms have lithium batteries so you don’t have to replace the 9-volt batteries every year. Lithium batteries may last the life of the smoke alarm.
  • Test all of your alarms on the first day of every month to make sure they are still working!

For more information about smoke alarms and fire safety, contact the fire department's 509-625-7058. 

  • Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch

    Monday, June 12 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-06-12 20:03:45 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.

  • Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:37:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

  • Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:14:45 GMT

    MONROE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter. The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2rjcmtJ ) Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.

  • Some Airway Heights residents want written proof water is safe

    Monday, June 12 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-06-13 02:31:50 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The water in Airway Heights has officially been deemed safe to drink but there are still serious doubts in the community. Some people do not want to drink the water. Laura Steele says it's not enough to hear it verbally that the water is safe to drink. She says she needs actual written proof.

  • Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out

    Monday, June 12 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-06-13 02:26:28 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.

  • City says 2017 is last year of full IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene competition

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The City of Coeur d'Alene confirms that 2017 will be the last year of the full IRONMAN triathlon in the Lake City. In what the World Ironman Corporation is calling a "sunset year" this will be the final IRONMAN 140.6 in Coeur d'Alene.

