Spokane St. Patrick's Day parade a tradition for some

The sun was shining, the streets were crowded, and everything was green. It was the perfect day for 7-year-old Seth Haynes. “At the St. Patrick’s Day parade, I get candy all the time,” Seth says.

He says it’s a family fun day and wouldn’t be complete without his grandmother. “It’s a community event and it’s good for kids, they are having a great time running around,” Marci Haynes says. Even though the family isn’t Irish, they dressed the part Saturday.

Each year as a family they come to the parade and simply sit together and watch. It is a tradition the Haynes family will celebrate for years to come.