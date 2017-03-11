Post Falls man still recovering after paralyzing crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Post Falls man still recovering after paralyzing crash

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
POST FALLS, Idaho -

About a month ago, a Post Falls man was hit by a car while walking along Seltice Way in Post Falls. The crash left the man paralyzed from the waist down. He's been recovering in a hospital bed since the crash, and now he's speaking about the incident for the first time.

 "I couldn't understand what was going on and then I remember them putting me on the gurney and I remember  them sliding me into the ambulance," Jim Yearsley said recalling the accident.

Connected to a breathing machine and confined to his hospital bed Jim is now talking about the night when he was hit by an SUV on Seltice Way during an ice storm that left him paralyzed while he was walking to a friend's house.  

"I'm shocked that I even survived it and I thank God that I am alive, "said Jim.

The impact crushed Jim's spinal cord, which required doctors to preform emergency surgery. He spent three weeks in intensive care and a week on life support after the accident. "To see him broken in a hospital bed, it's a traumatic experience. For him especially, but for us to see him that way it's just painful," said his son, Danny.

His family has been by his side every day making sure their dad is keeping a positive mind during this life changing event.

"I'm trying my hardest to be able to move," said Jim trying to overcome his paralysis

Jim's family is hopeful, but they know this will be a slow process for this loving dad and grandfather.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch

    Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch

    Monday, June 12 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-06-12 20:03:45 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.

    >>

  • Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:37:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

  • Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges

    Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:14:45 GMT

    MONROE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter. The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2rjcmtJ ) Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.

    >>

    MONROE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter. The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2rjcmtJ ) Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Groups face off over oil train safety initiative

    Groups face off over oil train safety initiative

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-06-13 06:22:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Oil trains in Spokane have been called an accident waiting to happen, and while one group has filed a petition calling for stricter safety regulations, another says those regulations could hurt the city in the long run.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Oil trains in Spokane have been called an accident waiting to happen, and while one group has filed a petition calling for stricter safety regulations, another says those regulations could hurt the city in the long run.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories for June 12, 2017

    Mad Minute stories for June 12, 2017

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-06-13 06:15:52 GMT

    KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 12, 2017.

    >>

    KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 12, 2017.

    >>

  • Spokane man has prized possession stolen

    Spokane man has prized possession stolen

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:43:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.

    >>
    •   