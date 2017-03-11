Post Falls man still recovering after paralyzing crash

About a month ago, a Post Falls man was hit by a car while walking along Seltice Way in Post Falls. The crash left the man paralyzed from the waist down. He's been recovering in a hospital bed since the crash, and now he's speaking about the incident for the first time.

"I couldn't understand what was going on and then I remember them putting me on the gurney and I remember them sliding me into the ambulance," Jim Yearsley said recalling the accident.

Connected to a breathing machine and confined to his hospital bed Jim is now talking about the night when he was hit by an SUV on Seltice Way during an ice storm that left him paralyzed while he was walking to a friend's house.

"I'm shocked that I even survived it and I thank God that I am alive, "said Jim.

The impact crushed Jim's spinal cord, which required doctors to preform emergency surgery. He spent three weeks in intensive care and a week on life support after the accident. "To see him broken in a hospital bed, it's a traumatic experience. For him especially, but for us to see him that way it's just painful," said his son, Danny.

His family has been by his side every day making sure their dad is keeping a positive mind during this life changing event.

"I'm trying my hardest to be able to move," said Jim trying to overcome his paralysis

Jim's family is hopeful, but they know this will be a slow process for this loving dad and grandfather.