Clarkston man arrested in DUI crash

On Saturday night, Lewiston police officers were dispatched to a rollover crash on Bryden Canyon Road. Initial reports indicated a man was trapped in his vehicle,

When police arrived they found the man, later identified as Mark Poirier of Clarkston, outside the car along with his two dogs. The car was nose down in a ditch on the north side of the road. Poirier refused medical attention at the scene.

After an investigation, officers arrested Poirier for DUI.

The dogs were unharmed and released to family members after the crash.