Bus runs into crowd in Haiti, killing at least 34 people

Haitian rescue officials say a bus has plowed into a crowd in the city of Gonaives, killing at least 34 people.



Regional civil defense coordinator Josepth Faustin says the accident occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday when a passenger bus first hit two people at a bus stop and then continued into a crowd of people attending a music festival.



He says angry festival-goers then attacked the bus and tried to burn it. The bus driver fled and is being sought.

