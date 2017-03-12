Palestinian leader says Trump committed to Mideast peace

Palestinian leader says Trump committed to Mideast peacePosted: Updated:
Spokane man has prized possession stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.>>
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.>>
Mariners announce Safeco will get new name
SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year. The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999.>>
Mother takes the stand in toddler murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial continued Monday for the man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death in her South Hill home. Lovina Rainey, Adalynn Hoyt’s mother, took the stand, and gave a tearful testimony of the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller, who’s accused of the murder, was living at the home at the time even though he and Rainey had split.>>
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
Report shows dramatic increase in Spokane car thefts
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows car thefts are up 21 percent statewide. While no Washington cities ranked among the nation's 10 worst cities for auto theft, Spokane increased from 25th to 11th in 2016 according to the NICB's annual Hot Spots Report.>>
Father sentenced after allowing teen daughter to drink vodka
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania father has been sentenced to a maximum of four years in state prison after his 13-year-old daughter was hospitalized after drinking 17 shots of vodka. Charles Younger had previously pleaded guilty to child endangerment. The 39-year-old was sentenced Monday.>>
Spokane man has flag supporting law enforcement stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A north Spokane man is upset after thieves stole his flag honoring fallen police officers right off his front porch. The flag that is missing has been flying in the same spot for more than a year "you know police officers would drive by and they'll honk and wave because they know what it means," said Robert.>>
Doggie discrimination: Service dog owner rights unclear
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. A federal jury found the woman’s landlord discriminated against her for having a service dog, charging her more in rent and threatening to evict her. Service dog owners, landlords and businesses have rights but they can sometimes be unclear. One service dog owner knows this all too well.>>
Police searching for person who stole trophies from Cheney High School
CHENEY, Wash. - Police in Cheney are looking for a man who broke into Cheney High School late Monday and made off with trophies from the 1960s. According to police, at around 11 p.m. a white man in his early 20s broke out the rear gym building lights at the high school. In the act, the man cut himself and was bleeding.>>
The Latest: Manhunt for inmates shifts north with burglary
MADISON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff says authorities still have no idea where two escaped inmates wanted in the killings of two guards are right now. But Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the fugitives did commit a burglary in Madison, about 25 miles north of the spot where they previously seen carjacking a motorist after escaping from a prison bus.>>
PHOTOS: Dwight Merkel BMX park vandalized over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The damages are estimated to be at least $2000 after the BMX Park at the Dwight Merkel Complex in north Spokane was broken into and vandalized over the weekend. Images show the outside of the non-profit was spray-painted, windows and doors were broken,>>
2017 will officially be the last year of the full IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene triathlon
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In what the World IRONMAN Corporation is calling a "sunset" year, 2017 will officially be the final IRON 140.6 Coeur d'Alene.>>
Investigators recommend arson charges for armed man shot by deputies at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team have forwarded charges of 1st Degree Arson against 41-year-old Michael Kruse, the man who was shot by deputies during a fire at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley last week. When firefighters arrived to the motel on June 7, there was heavy smoke coming out of the 2nd floor of the motel and evacuations were issued.>>
