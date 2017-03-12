Montana man blames bear attack for parole violation

A 48-year-old Great Falls man says a grizzly bear attack caused him to violate his parole but a judge isn't finding the argument persuasive.



The Daily Inter Lake reports that Flathead District Court Judge Robert Allison this past week revoked the two-year suspended sentence for Steven Boyd.



Parole officers say Boyd lost his employment without notifying them, moved from his residence and failed to report altogether after August 2016.



Boyd denied moving and contended he had only been suspended indefinitely from his job.



Boyd says he failed to stay in contact with his parole officer after August because he was recovering from a grizzly bear attack although he never sought medical care.



In 2012, Boyd pleaded guilty to partner family member assault and possession of dangerous drugs.



___



Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)