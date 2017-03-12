Fewer students arrested after Spokane school policy change

Police school resource officers in Spokane are arresting far fewer students after the district changed the way it approaches discipline issues.



The Spokesman-Review reports that as of Feb. 28, district officers have arrested 58 students. That compares to 467 arrests at the same time last year.



The changes are partly in response to a new state law that limits long-term suspension and expulsion and demands districts collect and publish more data on discipline. Many of the changes already been implemented in the field, but the district's board will consider the policy later this month.



District spokesman Kevin Morrison says the district is still working on the policies because the state mandate is so new. The changes include putting an emphasis on deescalating situations before making an arrest, and requiring resource officers to be trained on how to communicate with kids who have behavioral issues or disabilities.



___



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)