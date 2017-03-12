Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Coeur d'Alene robbery suspect

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for an armed robbery at Jordan's Grocery Store located at 1036 N. 15th Street in Coeur d'Alene.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night. A man wearing a hoodie and covering his face with a bandana entered the grocery store and pointed what appears to be a black semi-automatic handgun at the store clerk. The suspect ran from the store after grabbing money from the register.

The robber is described as a white man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie with a distinct logo, a dark colored bandana covering his face and grey skinny jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-667-2111 or 1-800-222-TIPS.