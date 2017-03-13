It's time for March Madness! What you should know before you fil - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

It's time for March Madness! What you should know before you fill out your bracket

The 67-game March Madness basketball tournament begins Tuesday, with many games taking place during the work day. All of the games will be available online. For many of the early-round games, though, you'll need a password through your cable or satellite TV subscription.

The tournament culminates with the national championship game in Phoenix on April 3.

The top seeds are Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga.
    
Villanova is the first overall seed as it seeks a second straight national championship. The Wildcats head the East Regional, with Duke the No. 2 seed. Baylor and Florida round out the top four seeds in the regional.
    
Kansas is No. 1 in the Midwest despite its loss to TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals. Louisville is the second seed, followed by Oregon and Purdue.
    
North Carolina's loss to Duke in the ACC semifinals didn't derail the Tar Heels' path to the top seed in the South. North Carolina, second seed Kentucky and No. 3 UCLA have combined for 25 NCAA titles. Butler snared the fourth seed in the South.
    
Gonzaga has a No. 1 seed for the second time and will head the West bracket. Just behind the Bulldogs in the region are Arizona, Florida State and West Virginia.
    
Northwestern has landed in the tournament for the first time in school history, grabbing the eighth seed in the West.
    
Teams getting left off the bubble included Syracuse and Illinois State.
    
The tournament begins Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, with opening-round games that will include matchups between the last at-large teams invited into the draw: No. 11 seeds Providence vs. Southern California and Kansas State vs. Wake Forest. Mount St. Mary's will take on New Orleans on Tuesday, one day before North Carolina Central battles UC Davis.

FULL GUIDE TO EVERY TEAM IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT: http://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/18883919/complete-look-every-march-madness-team-2017-ncaa-tournament

    •   