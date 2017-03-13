Lucky Friday miners on strike 'for as long as it takes'

Miners of the Lucky Friday mine in Mullan, Idaho are on strike after failing to agree on negotiations with Hecla who owns the mine. 250 miners are employed there and in a strike vote taken Sunday night at 7pm, 230 miners voted to strike while on 2 voted not to strike.



According to Phil Epler, President of the United Steel Workers Local 5144, miners began negotiations with Hecla back in May of 2016. Hecla wanted to strip the collective bargaining agreement among other rights that miners felt took generations to achieve.



Epler says miners are willing to bargain and still have room to negotiate.



This strike only impacts the Lucky Friday mine. A picket line began forming on site starting at 5:30am Monday.



On the Facebook page, "USW Local 5144," prior to the vote to strike, Epler wrote in part, " The company has chosen to implement part of their LBF. We believe their strategy is to implement in partial portions in order to confuse our membership. Do not be fooled by this. They plan on implementing the whole thing over time. Please consider what is best for you and your future before casting a vote. The company is asking us to give up hard won benefits that took generations to acquire. If we choose to strike it has to be in our core beliefs to stay out for as long as it takes. If we choose to work under their offer we may never see what we lost again. The power of any Union is in its membership and their solidarity. I hope to see everyone at the pavilion tomorrow."