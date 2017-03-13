Cleanup finished at pipeline protest camps - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Cleanup finished at pipeline protest camps

Posted: Updated:
BISMARCK, N.D. -

The Army Corps of Engineers has finished cleaning up three Dakota Access pipeline protest camps that were on federal land in North Dakota.
    
The Corps hired a contractor after the main camp and two others were cleared out and shut down late last month in advance of the spring flooding season. They'd operated since last spring and at times held thousands of pipeline opponents.
    
Corps Capt. Ryan Hignight says a total of 835 industrial-size trash bins were filled and removed in the operation that wrapped up late last week. That doesn't include materials such as lumber and propane tanks that were set aside for reuse or recycling.
    
The total cost of the operation hasn't been tallied yet, but the Corps has estimated that it could cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million.
    
___
    
10:30 a.m.
    
Sioux tribes suing to stop the Dakota Access pipeline want a federal judge to head off the imminent flow of oil.
    
Judge James Boasberg last week rejected the request of the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux to stop construction of the final segment of the pipeline that would move oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline could begin operating this week.
    
Cheyenne River attorney Nicole Ducheneaux has appealed Boasberg's ruling and asked Boasberg to prevent oil from flowing until the appeal is resolved.
    
Boasberg has given ETP and co-defendant Army Corps of Engineers until Tuesday to file responses. The Corps is a defendant because it manages the Missouri River. ETP is finishing construction under a river reservoir in North Dakota from which the tribes draw water.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:21:07 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

  • Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:09:47 GMT

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

  • Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:56:20 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane

    Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:08:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.

    >>

  • Unknown child found in 1976 may have spent time in Washington state

    Unknown child found in 1976 may have spent time in Washington state

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:05:43 GMT

    GREECE, NY - Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York, are asking for your help to identify an unknown child found in 1976. On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester.

    >>

    GREECE, NY - Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York, are asking for your help to identify an unknown child found in 1976. On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester.

    >>

  • Boaters say group stole pigs off California Delta island

    Boaters say group stole pigs off California Delta island

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:58:59 GMT
    @farmsanctuary Facebook page@farmsanctuary Facebook page

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Several pigs that were left four years ago on a small island within the California Delta have become the center of residents' debate after an animal-rights group took them off the island. The Sacramento Bee reports 10 people from Farm Sanctuary used a trailer and barge on Tuesday to ferry six pigs off the island under the land owner's permission. Susie Coston, the group's national shelter director, says the pigs were not in good health and were being mi...

    >>

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Several pigs that were left four years ago on a small island within the California Delta have become the center of residents' debate after an animal-rights group took them off the island. The Sacramento Bee reports 10 people from Farm Sanctuary used a trailer and barge on Tuesday to ferry six pigs off the island under the land owner's permission. Susie Coston, the group's national shelter director, says the pigs were not in good health and were being mi...

    >>
    •   