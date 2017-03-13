Deaconess becomes first Spokane area hospital to offer Nitrous Oxide for expectant mothers

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Deaconess Hospital is now offering Nitrous Oxide for expectant mothers to help manage pain while delivering. Deaconess is the first and only hospital in the Spokane-area to offer this service and one of the few in the entire state of Washington.

Nitrous oxide – which has been offered across the United States for over 30 years – presents immediate pain relief and decreased anxiety within 30-60 seconds of administration. The gas is self-administered by the patient under the watchful eye of specially trained labor and delivery nurses.

Patients remain awake and alert while the pain reliever is used, including full use of their motor and sensory function. As a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas, nitrous oxide enters and leaves the body through the lungs so it doesn’t accumulate in the mother. Numerous studies have shown no ill effects on the baby. In fact, forty – sixty percent of laboring women in the United Kingdom and other European countries have used nitrous oxide for pain management.

“We are proud to be the first hospital in the area to offer this service,” Dr. Lori Smetana, Deaconess’ OB Services Director, said. “Our primary goal is to support our patients. Nitrous oxide presents a safe and effective means to make our patients as comfortable as possible while offering them another form of pain management.”

To schedule a tour, or learn about more of the services that Deaconess’ Labor and Delivery offers, call (509) 473 7241.