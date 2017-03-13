WSDOT opens one lane of Highway 20

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

The Washington State Department of Transportation has opened one lane of Highway 20 after a snow slide covered the road over the weekend, trapping residents from the towns of Newhalem and Diablo, along with 53 high school students who were on a field trip.

53 students and 17 staff members from Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek were visiting the North Cascade Institute on Friday and were supposed to return that night when a snow slide near milepost 122 covered the North Cascades Highway.

Conditions were horrible all weekend, but WSDOT said things were better by Monday morning and decided to open up one lane, allowing emergency vehicles and those who need to leave, like the students of Henry M. Jackson, to get out safely.

The road still isn't open to the public.

No one was hurt in the slide.