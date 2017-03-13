Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 13th

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) -- Police say a couple in Ohio staged a murder scene in a bathtub in which they poured ketchup over her and he then sent pictures to friends, saying he did it.

Sandusky officers showed up after getting calls Thursday night from three people police say were "hysterical."

That's when officers discovered that the scene in the couple's bathtub had been staged.

Police say Nataleigh Schlette and Micah Risner are charged with inducing panic. Both pleaded not guilty Friday.

Police Sgt. Dawn Allen tells the Sandusky Register that while it might have been funny to the couple, it wasn't a joke to police.

The couple couldn't be reached for comment. No telephone numbers were listed for them. Court records didn't indicate whether they have an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (AP) -- Hey umpire, whattayou, drunk? At one Alabama high school baseball game, police say the answer was yes.

WAAY-TV reports a north Alabama umpire faces public intoxication charges after he was arrested for officiating at a high school baseball game while drunk.

Priceville police say Derek Bryant was arrested by Monday with one inning left in a junior varsity game at Priceville High School.

Police were called after coaches said they smelled alcohol on Bryant.

At the time of his arrest, Bryant had been umpiring for several hours, but no one saw him drink alcohol at the baseball field.

The man told police he had been drinking earlier.

Bryant has yet to answer the charge in Priceville municipal court.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles police are looking to throw shade at the thieves behind a million-dollar makeup heist.

The LAPD said Thursday that it's investigating after $4.5 million worth of eye shadow was stolen from a cosmetics warehouse in the city.

They say the theft occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a warehouse in Los Angeles that houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products.

Police believe the suspects cut a hole in the roof of the warehouse and made off with 100,000 packages of the beauty company's "Modern Renaissance" eye shadow.

Police estimated the cosmetics were worth about $4.5 million.

A message left Thursday evening at Anastasia's corporate office wasn't immediately returned.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MILTON, Massachusetts (AP) -- Sweaters for chickens? It sounds like a joke, but a plucky group of retirees in suburban Boston has hatched a plan to keep poultry warm during the New England winter.

The unusual project began after members of a knitting club at Fuller Village, a retirement home in Milton, Massachusetts, heard about the hardships that some chickens suffer this time of year.

Certain breeds shed their feathers and grow new plumage in the winter months. Others imported from tropical climates just aren't suited for the wintry conditions.

Organizer Nancy Kearns said the project benefits birds kept on a neighboring estate known as the Mary M.B. Wakefield Charitable Trust.

"I don't think in my wildest dreams I ever thought anybody made sweaters for chickens," said Barbara Widmayer, 76, who started knitting when she was 15 years old.

Among the sweaters Widmayer crafted by hand was one for Prince Peep, a rooster native to Malaysia.

"There's so much going on these days that's kind of contentious in the world," she said. "It was actually very calming to me to work on this."

Another knitter, 76-year-old Libby Kaplan, said the experience has helped her to overcome her fear of birds.

"One person I heard say there were more important things to do in this world. 'Make things for people that need it.' I think animals need to be warm, too, and I'm so glad we did it," Kaplan said.

The chickens seem to like their sweaters: Estate spokeswoman Erica Max says egg production has jumped noticeably since the birds began wearing them.

It's got some members of the club wondering what exotic project to take on next.

Kearns said someone gave her an article about a need for blankets at an elephant refuge in India. Making something pachyderm-sized, she joked, might be a little too ambitious.

"Probably not something we're going to do," she said. "But you never know."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) -- Florida Keys authorities say a drunken man from Rhode Island stole a forklift and crashed into a gate, telling deputies he lost his car keys and needed something to drive.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that 44-year-old Edward Quinton of Greenwich, Rhode Island told deputies he was in the Keys helping friends move.

Quinton was quoted as saying that after he lost his keys Thursday night, he needed a vehicle and took the forklift from a Marathon marina because he knew how to drive one. Quinton also told deputies he thought he could fix the damaged gate.

Breath tests showed Quinton's blood-alcohol level was twice Florida's legal limit. He faces drunk-driving, criminal mischief, burglary and grand theft charges.

Jail records listed no attorney for Quinton.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) -- Fire crews slipped an oxygen mask over the face of a 20-pound iguana after rescuing the creature from a house fire in Oregon.

Pendleton Fire Department Assistant Chief Shawn Penninger tells the East Oregonian that only an adult human and the reptile were home at the time of the fire on Friday afternoon. The person was unharmed.

Penninger says crews removed the iguana from the heavily damaged home and gave it oxygen.

The fire department on Saturday said they didn't know the iguana's name.

Investigators say a preliminary investigation shows the cause of the fire to be improperly disposed smoking material.

An estimate of damages to the home - where a family of three lives - also wasn't available.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) - Lexington County deputies have charged a substitute teacher they say was drunk while in class at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Authorities tell local media outlets 52-year-old Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee was charged Friday with disorderly conduct.

Deputies say an administrator at the Cayce school notified a resource officer at the school that the substitute was drunk. Authorities say Richards-Gartee had an open container of alcohol.

Richards-Gartee was taken to a hospital. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) -- A moose on the loose caught several skiers and snowboarders by surprise as it galloped headlong down a run at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado.

Cheri Luther was snowboarding Friday when she saw the moose approaching, and she shot video of the large animal coming within feet of her.

Luther, who kept snowboarding, is heard saying, "Oh, my God, I don't know where to go" before screaming as the moose runs by her.

Resort officials say no one was hurt, and the encounter is a good reminder that skiers and snowboarders share the mountain with wildlife.

In late December, a rare lynx strolled nonchalantly across the Purgatory resort in southwestern Colorado, walking through a crowd of skiers and snowboarders who stopped to take videos.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- A 200-year-old tavern has been moved in its entirety from Massachusetts to Connecticut.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that hundreds of pieces of the nine-room Woodbury Tavern that had been stored in a barn behind Paul Bourdon's Southborough, Massachusetts, home were trucked about 100 miles to Guilford, Connecticut, on Saturday.

The federal-style building dates to 1808. In 2006, Bourdon bought and dismantled it, hoping to rebuild it for use as a home. But the project proved too costly and time-consuming.

Bill Butterly saw the tavern for sale online and jumped.

Butterly, who has experience with similar projects, plans to reconstruct the tavern and use it as a home on his property in Guilford. A plaque detailing the building's history will be placed outside.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a drug smuggler flew into New York's Kennedy Airport with 10 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that officers arrested Juan Carlos Galan Luperon on March 4 after they noticed he was "busting out of his pants."

Luperon, a U.S. citizen, had arrived in New York from the Dominican Republic.

Customs officials say officers noticed Luperon's pants were snug. The officers searched Luperon in a private room.

According to the agency, the officers found packages of white powder taped to Luperon's legs. The agency says the powder tested positive for cocaine.

Luperon was arrested on federal narcotics smuggling charges. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Authorities say the cocaine was worth about $164,000.